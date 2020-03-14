Bollywood Movies Dubbed In Telugu; From 'Dangal' To 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story'

It is not unknown that various regional films from the Tamil and Telugu film industries have found their way to mainstream audiences through dubbing. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and various different languages of films are dubbed to Hindi in order for a larger audience to witness those films.

But, there a few Hindi films which have been dubbed in regional languages in order for more and more people to enjoy it. Below are some of the Hindi movies which are dubbed in Telugu language.

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was reportedly dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi alongside a primary Hindi release. The success of this film is known to many as it had grossed over Rs 100 crores at the box office, with over Rs 6 crores coming in from the regional language release. With Rs 6 crores under its kitty from the regional release, it became the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film of that time.

Dangal

Dangal is one of the biggest hits ever produced by the Hindi film industry as it grossed over Rs 500 crores at the global box office. The film was released in Tamil & Telugu alongside Hindi and ended its domestic run with Rs 387 crores under its kitty. The film also held the title of the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever for a very long time.

Krrish 3

Superhero films evidently bring in a lot of footsteps into the theatres and the makers of Krrish 3 evidently used the superhero factor to widen Krrish 3's reach in regional markets. Krrish 3 released back in 2013 and was also released in Tamil & Telugu. Domestically, the film earned Rs 244 crores which made it one of the biggest hits of the year. The Rakesh Roshan directorial film was also loved in the regional markets heavily.

