Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Reunite To Film The Final Stint Of Ayan's 'Brahmastra'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly-anticipated film Brahmastra was slated to hit the big screen in December last year, but its release date was postponed yet again because the film's shoot is yet to be wrapped. However, according to a report by Mid-Day, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is all set to resume the shoot of the fantasy drama for one last time now. The production design team of Brahmastra is reportedly working hard to build a set for the film's patchwork shoot.

Also Read | Kareena-Ranbir's Cousin Armaan Jain Summoned By ED In MLA's Money-laundering Case Probe

Ranbir and Alia to reunite for shooting the last stint of 'Brahmastra'

After being announced back in 2017, the superhero flick Brahmastra's shoot went on floors in February 2018 and ever since then, director Ayan Mukerji has been patiently shaping the film for more than three years now. After two years of shooting, last year, the film release date was announced by the makers, only to be postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a source has revealed to Mid-Day that Mukerji has charted a week-look stint to shoot the patchwork of the upcoming film, starting from February 18, 2021.

Also Read | Rajiv Kapoor's Funeral: Randhir, Ranbir, Aadar & Alia Bid Farewell To The Actor-director

The Wake Up Sid director had finalised releasing Brahmastra on December 4 as he had almost completed shooting the much-awaited first film of the planned trilogy. Although he and his team utilised the lockdown time by spending up Brahmastra's editing and VFX work, its final shooting stint will also be wrapped up soon now. As per the portal's recent report, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with other lead actors, will kick off the filming of the patchwork on February 18 in an elaborate set which is being erected in the Kandivali studio.

Also Read | Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Alia Bhatt Returns From Maldives To Be With Ranbir Kapoor's Family?

Before they commence the shoot of Brahmastra one last time, the production design team of the Ayan Mukerji directorial has been apparently working hard to build the set as to keep up with the schedule. If the grapevines are to be believed, with the conclusion of this stint's shoot, it will be a wrap for the superhero drama. For the unversed, alongside Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra cast also boasts of Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Fills In For BF Ranbir Kapoor On IG, Announces 'he Is Sharing His Wardrobe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.