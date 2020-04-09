Brain Out Level 54 | How To Complete The Orange Rectangle Level Successfully?

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people are seen spending time in their house by playing indoor games, online games, watching their favourite TV shows and indulging in other such activities. Lately, there is a game that has been attracting the audience and the game is Brain Out. In this game, there are various levels that a person needs to complete before going to the next level. As per reports, there are more than 200 levels in the Brain Out game. Some of the starting initial levels are easy, but as you keep completing the levels, the game gets tougher. A few people are facing difficulties in completing Brain Out level 54. So, let us take a look as Brain out level 54 answer.

ALSO READ | Guess Places In Kerala WhatsApp Quiz | Check Answers Inside

Brain Out level 54

In Brain Out level 54, a user has two boxes. One of the boxes is orange in colour and the other box is green in colour. The instructions that are given for the level are to click the orange rectangle 3 times, then the green rectangle 5 times. Some people have followed the instructions and still failed to cross the level. Here is the solution to how you can cross Brain Out level 54.

ALSO READ | 'These 15 Words Which We See Daily In News' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers

Brain out level question

How to cross Brain Out level 54 by following the above instructions?

BrainOout level 54 answer

The instructions are correct, all you have to do is to wait. In Brain Out level 54, you have to click the orange rectangle 3 times and after that, you have to also click the green rectangle 3 times. After clicking the green rectangle 3 times, you have to wait for the green rectangle to turn orange in colour. After the green colour rectangle changes the colour, you have to immediately click the rectangle 2 times more, after which the rectangle's colour will turn green again. By following these instructions carefully, you will be able to cross Brain Out level 54.

ALSO READ | 'Can You See The Cat Woman With Broom' WhatsApp Puzzle With Solution Inside

ALSO READ | Identify The Cricket Player Puzzle | Who Are The Cricketers In This New WhatsApp Puzzle?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.