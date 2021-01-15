'Brilliantly Supported': Kabir Bedi Hails Priyanka Chopra In 'The White Tiger'

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi recently took to Instagram and praised global sensation Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film The White Tiger. Kabir Bedi shared a video of the screener that showed the leading stars, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra’s name nominated under various categories for the awards. Priyanka’s name was written under the best-supporting actress category while Rajkummar’s name was written under the best actor in the supporting role category.

Kabir Bedi praises Priyanka Chopra

While extending his appreciation to the entire team and praising their work, Kabir wrote, “SO GOOD to see a terrific movie (mainly English) with a riveting story & great Indian actors: young @gouravadarsh, brilliantly supported by my fave @priyankachopra & @rajkummar_rao. From 22nd Jan Brilliant adaptation of Adiga’s #WhiteTiger book.” On receiving such words of encouragement from such a senior actor, Priyanka quickly replied and wrote, “Thx Kabir sir! For your consideration kindly.... lots of love hope you are well!”

The actress is on an appreciation spree as she has been winning love and luck from all across her fans for her next film. Apart from Kabir, she even received a congratulatory note from her husband and singer Nick Jonas recently. The Sucker singer shared a post on his Instagram story which seemed to be from the private screening of The White Tiger where he praised his wife’s work and called it “exceptional.” In the story, Nick Jonas shared a video from the film screening in his private theatre and was all praise for Priyanka's performance. In the video, Nick shared a glimpse of the film and called it 'unreal'. He captioned the post and wrote, “Get Ready!! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it."

The White Tiger is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the name, which was published in 2008. The novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ramin Brahmani, who has also directed the movie. The movie is slated to release on Netflix on January 22. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has produced numerous ventures in the last few years, is one of the producers of the movie. Priyanka had shared the first looks of the film in October. She had called Adarsh Gourav as one of the best newcomers she had worked with and the trailer proves it.

