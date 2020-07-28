Bollywood Quiz: Can You Identify THESE Locales Based Of Bollywood Film's Iconic Scenes?

Bollywood films have played a major role in introducing some of the most iconic and exotic places around the world to the masses. It could be the most ordinary location, but after featuring in a Bollywood film, it could become a tourist spot overnight. Here's a fun Bollywood quiz with a wanderlust twist for all the globetrotters out there. Can you guess the scenic locales based on the Bollywood film's widely popular scenes?

Can you Identify these iconic locales?

(Image credit: Screengrab from Namaste London)

1) This scene has Akshay Kumar's character defending India to Katrina Kaif's friends abroad in Namaste London. It is deemed as one of the most iconic bridges, situated in the Queen's land. Can you identify the locale?

Tower Bridge

London Bridge

Millennium Bridge

Westminster Bridge

(Image credit: Screengrab from Queen)

2) It is the moment when Kangana Ranaut's character Rani sees couples crossing the road together and misses her fiance Vijay in Queen, but decides to get hold of herself and crosses the road alone despite her fears. It depicts one of the popular spots in France. Can you identify the locale?

Eiffel Tower

Louvre Museum

Palace of Versailles

Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Screengrab from English Vinglish)

3) It's the scene when Sridevi's character Sashi goes alone to grab a coffee for the first time ever in one of the five boroughs of the New York City after she visits her elder sister Manu in English Vinglish. Can you identify this locale?

Brooklyn

Queens

Staten Island

Manhattan

(Image credit: Screengrab from Tamasha)

4) it's a song from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's last Imitiaz Ali film together, Tamasha, shot in the scenic locale on an island France. Can you identify this locale?

Lifou

Martinique

Tahiti

Corsica

(Image credit: Screengrab from Jab We Met)

5) One of Kareena Kapoor's iconic songs with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met, choreographed by late Saroj Khan was shot here. The film is deemed a cult classic and some major scenes in the film were shot in this Northern Indian state. Can you identify this locale?

Uttarakhand

Jammu and Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

(Image credit: Screengrab from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

6) Also known as the 'City of Lakes', this city of Rajasthan has been a hotspot for several Bollywood films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Can you identify this city?

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Udaipur

Jaisalmer

(Image credit: Screengrab from 3 Idiots)

7) The iconic kissing scene between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots took place by this lake in Ladakh, in the climax of a Rajkumar Hirani film which also starred Sharman Joshi and R. Madhavan. Can you identify the locale?

Pangong Tso

Tso Moriri

Tso Kar

Nyak Tso

Answers:

London Bridge Eiffel Tower Manhattan Corsica Himachal Pradesh Udaipur Pangong Tso

