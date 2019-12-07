Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals THIS Deepika Padukone Movie Is Her Favourite

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Anil Kapoor were recently speakers at a leadership summit held by a leading news publication in New Delhi, India. At the event, the Hollywood star revealed that she is in love with Indian movies and has watched many films from Bollywood. She also shook a leg along with Anil Kapoor, delighting all the members in the crowd.

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves Om Shanti Om

Michael, Catherine and Anil Kapoor were indulged in a conversation at the summit.

Catherine was asked about whether she has watched any of the Bollywood films, to which the Ocean's Twelve actor expressed that people do not understand her obsession with Indian films and her favourite is 2007's, Om Shanti Om. Catherine stated that she loves the film and knows it word by word.

She knows every scene of the film as she has watched the film multiple times.

Catherine Zeta-jones believes that Om Shanti Om could be adapted as a fantastic Broadway musical, but expressed that she cannot play the part as she is not Indian. Anil Kapoor also weighed in by saying that Catherine does look like an Indian and that his niece looks identical to her. Catherine believes that most beautiful women in the world come from India. She proved her love for the film furthermore as she danced along with Anil Kapoor on the title track of Om Shanti Om, Catherine also lip-synced the lyrics of the song.

