CBI Quizzes Mumbai Police On Sushant's Autopsy Report; Asks 'why 2nd Opinion Not Taken'

As CBI investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, its team reached the Bandra Police Station on Saturday. Sources informed that CBI questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. CBI team has also been informed by experts that vital information like time of death not mentioned in the autopsy report, say sources, adding that the central agency will also question the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Pithani reached the DRDO guest house and another team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital on Saturday.

AIIMS team to reexamine autopsy report

A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. This comes after CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

CBI begins probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai and has started the investigation. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question the self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

