From Kangana Ranaut To Neena Gupta, Celebs Who Chose Hill Stations To Spend Lockdown

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government had to impose a complete lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many Bollywood celebs, amid the lockdown, have been spending time at home with their families. Several celebs were quarantined in different parts of the world. While some chose to stay in the hills and enjoy the scenic beauty, some decided to stay at their farmhouse with friends and family. Read on to know more about celebs who've been spending the lockdown in mountains and hill stations.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures From Her Boarding School Days

Kangana Ranaut in Manali

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut had moved to her home in Manali before the lockdown was imposed. The actor, along with her family, has been quarantining at her home in Himachal Pradesh. The actor also celebrated her 33rd birthday there. Moreover, the Manikarnika actor also keeps her fans updated with her quarantine diaries by sharing pictures and videos from her vacation diaries in Manali.

Neena Gupta in Nainital

Ever since the entire country has gone under complete lockdown, the Masaba Masaba actor Neena Gupta has been practicing self-quarantine at her home in the scenic locale of Mukteshwar. The actor quite often shows fans around her house by sharing the photos of the scenic beauty from the balcony of her home. Neena Gupta's holiday house is situated in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares Bright And Sun-kissed Picture; Leaves Fans Gushing Over It

Manoj Bajpayee in Nainital

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the month of March. The actor came to Ramgarh, which is around 45 km from Nainital, for the filming of a web series. But then he had to stay back after the lockdown was announced. The Family Man actor was accompanied by his wife and daughter. The actor also shared pictures from his quarantine days in the mountains.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been quarantined for 14 days in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttarakhand. During their stay in Uttarakhand, the Sacred Games actor and his family underwent medical screening too. The actor reached his home on May 15, 2020, after taking a travel pass. Apart from him, his mother, brother, and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Being Mistaken As A French: 'Indian Woman Is Not Just Gajra & Bindi'

ALSO READ: Did You Know Kangana Ranaut Had To Change Clothes In Public Toilets During 'Queen' Shoot?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.