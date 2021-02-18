Celina Jaitly On Double Standard When It Comes To Sexuality: 'Men Are Free & Women Aren't'

In the first week of February, Celina Jaitly took to Instagram and talked about the "double standard" that exists when it comes to sexuality. Not only this, the actor mentioned that "men are free and women are not". She added, "Owning your sexuality and your sexual drive is one of the most empowering things anyone can do. There is a double standard when it comes to sexuality that still persists."

In a fun video, Celina went on to express her thoughts about the same. In the clip, she said, "Just remember, if having sex for money makes you a whore, having sex for free makes you a non-profit organisation." Celina remarked that it's her funny take on something serious that needs to be addressed by society. More so, she continued that people have to stop using the word- "whore" while describing a woman who freely expresses her sexuality.

As soon as Celina Jaitly's video on women's sexuality was up on the Internet, netizens rushed to opine their views. A user wrote, "Very well said, Celina. It takes a lot of courage for some reason for a woman to address such issues. I am glad you addressed this issue wisely," whereas another fan penned, "Yes, I agree with you." Many also dropped laughter emojis and lauded the way she put forth this message.

Celina talks about women sexuality

On February 6, on the occasion of her late parents, Colonel VK Jaitly & Dr Meeta Jaitly's 42nd anniversary, Celina penned an emotional note. She went on to call them the most perfect couple in the whole universe. She added that her heart still cannot accept that they both are not with her anymore. "You were our strength. In these two years, there’s not a single day that we didn’t miss you. It’s not easy for us to move on from this pain," she wrote on Instagram. She penned the note on behalf of her brother Vikrant too.

On the work front, Jaitly made her digital debut in 2020, with ZEE5's short film, Season’s Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. In it, she shares screen space with Lillete Dubey, Azhar Khan and Shree Ghatak. The short film garnered positive reviews from fans.

