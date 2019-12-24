Christmas Facts: Ever Wondered Why Pine Trees Are Used As Christmas Trees?

Christmas trees are the most integral part of the festival and its celebration. Decorating the tree brings everyone together, and inculcates a sense of warmth and oneness among family and friends. Ever wondered why are Pine trees used to celebrate Christmas? Here is the story behind it.

The evergreen tree has traditionally been used to celebrate winter festivals. Pagans used branches of it to decorate their homes during the winter season, as they thought it was the sign of the spring season coming. The Romans used these trees to decorate their temples at the festival of Saturnalia. Christians used it as a sign of everlasting life with God. However, not many people are sure when the pine trees were used as Christmas trees.

Other early Christmas trees, across many parts of northern Europe were cherry or hawthorn plants were put into pots and brought inside so they would flower during the Christmas time. If you could not afford a real plant, people made pyramids of woods and they were decorated and made to look like a tree with paper, apples and candles. It is possible that the wooden pyramid trees were meant to be like paradise trees.

Those were used in medieval German Mystery or Miracle Plays that were acted out in front of churches on Christmas Eve. The first documented use of a tree at Christmas and New year celebration is argued between the cities of Tallinn in Estonia. This is similar to the custom of the Yule Log. The word used for the tree could also mean a mast or pole, the tree may have been like a paradise tree or even a tree-shaped wooden candelabra rather than a real tree.

Later, the artificial Christmas trees started becoming popular in the early 20th century. In the Edwardian period, Christmas Trees made from coloured ostrich feathers were popular at fashionable parties. Around 1900 there was even a short fashion for white trees. Over the years the artificial trees were made from feathers, metal and even glass at times.

