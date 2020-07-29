Today's News: Ankita Lokhande's 'truth Wins' To Alia Bhatt's Cryptic Post On 'envy' & More

A lot of controversies has taken place in Bollywood in the last few days. Here is an entertainment recap from July 29, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Alia Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande’s cryptic posts on social media platforms.

Ankita Lokhande shares a cryptic Tweet in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

As of today Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande took to Twitter to share a cryptic Tweet which read, “Truth Wins”. Ankita seems to be referring to the FIR that has been launched against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. You can check out the Tweet here:

ALSO READ: Sushant's Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lohande Fires Loud & Cryptic Salvo After Family Files FIR

Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic Instagram story about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Alia Bhatt recently shared a cryptic story on Instagram. Alia Bhatt shared a quote which read, “Envy is actually admiration poisoned by hate and a lack of gratitude”. Alia Bhatt has often been accused of being a product of nepotism. You can check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story here:

ALSO READ: Amid Updates In Sushant's Case, Alia Shares Cryptic Post On 'envy' & 'lack Of Gratitude

Mahesh Bhatt shares cryptic Tweet:

As of date, the famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police. Mahesh Bhatt has reportedly given his statement to the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He also shared a cryptic tweet. See Mahesh Bhatt’s tweet here:

There is no world out there to return to. It’s broken and sick. We will have to return this shattered world and build it once again brick by brick. pic.twitter.com/dN2bweu5S4 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 29, 2020

ALSO READ: Mahesh Bhatt Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Probe, Check Here

Sushant's CA Was Hired by Rhea Chakraborty:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer during an interview with Republic Media Network said that Sushant’s father had launched an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Sushant's CA Was Hired By Rhea Chakraborty; Don't Know Where 15 Cr Went: Family's Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father lodges FIR against Rhea Chakraborty :

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He said that Sushant wanted to leave his job and go to Coorg. However, he was forbidden by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Sushant Wanted To Quit Bollywood And Take Up Farming In Coorg; Rhea Didn't Allow: FIR

Sahil Vaid On Nepotism:

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Dil Bechara actor, Sahil Vaid expressed his thoughts on nepotism. Sahil who hails from a middle-class family revealed that his struggles and craving for good work have made him a better actor, unlike the star kids. Talking about the same, he said, “I feel sorry for them. The circumstances and difficult life that I had over the years have made me a good actor. I come from a lower-middle-class family where educating myself was quite a challenging thing. So going through that whole process has made me a good actor. I have seen the best and the worst. But at the same time, not just star kids but people who have rich parents if they get everything on a platter, then it is difficult for them to understand how it feels to be hungry for work and not having that amount of money to serve their own needs”.

ALSO READ: Sahil Vaid On Nepotism In B'wood: 'Star Kids Don't Know Real Struggle To Become An Actor'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.