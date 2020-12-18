Kangana Ranaut 'fortunate To Be Born As Woman', Says 'love To Be Eternally Receptive'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is quite active on social media these days took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture in a sari while expressing views of being born as a woman in a note. Kangana mentioned the perks of being a woman where she believes that she can "always work upon her intuitions" and become a softer version of herself

Kangana Ranaut shares her love of being a woman

The Thalaivi actress poured in her thoughts with a throwback picture of herself in a sari looking resplendent. Accompanying the picture was the thought-provoking note that read, "I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of the moon, to always work upon my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman."

I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oBoBxO8cga — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy with the professional commitments that have been lined up for her recently shared some candid shots from her brother Akst’s wedding in Udaipur. The actress mesmerized her fans after sharing the pictures where she can be seen looking ethereal in traditional attire while dancing to Rajasthani folk songs. The candid shots showed the amount of happiness the actress felt while rejoicing on Aksht’s sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the actress is set to start shooting for her next film Dhakaad followed by Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an Indian IAF officer. The actress has already started with the preparations for both the films while attending several workshops.

