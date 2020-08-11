Raut In Delhi, Congress Enters Sushant Case Fray After MVA Meeting And Chimes In With Rhea

After CBI began its investigation in the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput based on the recommendation of Bihar government, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday asked the CM Nitish Kumar led government not to politicise the case related to the late actor.

'No need to associate the case with election'

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said, "When state police is investigating the case and Central government or other state governments talk about transferring the case to CBI, it seems that there is some political matter behind it."

"I would say that there is election is Bihar but there is no need to associate this case with the election and another thing is the matter is in Supreme Court and its decision will be final," added Chavan.

Chavan's move to toe the Shiv Sena's line comes under suspicious circumstances. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has repeatedly defended the Mumbai Police's probe and attempted to force-fit a political angle to the campaign for truth in the Sushant death case. This same line of argument has been repeated by Rhea Chakraborty in her affidavit to the Supreme Court. Sanjay Raut, fielded by Shiv Sena to pen a range of allegations in the matter, has travelled to New Delhi and remained characteristically feisty about his reasons for being in the capital. There was also a key meeting of the MVA coordination committee at the CM's Varsha Bungalow on Monday evening where the Sushant Singh Rajput case was said to be the main topic of discussion.

'This force has existed since British Rule'

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that those who question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, don't know its history. Speaking to ANI, Raut said that Mumbai Police has existed from the time of British Rule and is very professional. "Those who are questioning the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, don't know its history. This force has existed since British Rule and has been a very professional one. They did not spare anyone with a criminal record," Raut told, once again high on unsubstantiated platitudes and absent on actual facts to defend the investigation so far.

CBI takes over Sushant case

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, named in KK Singh’s complaint, and others, after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe. The Bihar Police, that had cited the ‘non-co-operation’ from Mumbai Police, faced hurdles as a four-member team arrived in Mumbai to probe the case that was registered in Patna. Following this, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe to the Centre, which was accepted. The CBI has constituted its elite SIT to probe the case, and recorded the statement of complainant KK Singh - Sushant's father - on Monday.

However, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshende claimed that the CBI investigation was ‘illegal’ unless the Maharashtra government consents. The Maharashtra government, on the other hand, has been adamant about not transferring the case to the CBI. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the Mumbai Police was competent enough to probe the case. Deshmukh also claimed that the case ‘has not gone to the CBI yet’ and that the Supreme Court will take a call on that on August 11.

In the midst of this, the Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana has taken to questioning Sushant's family rather than accepting the open and clear inadequacies in the Mumbai Police's probe.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused in the case are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate on the money-laundering charge stemming from KK Singh’s claim of embezzlement allegedly done by Rhea.

Republic TV had provided in-depth coverage of the events before and after the unfortunate death of Sushant. Right from the statements of his staff, friends, lawyer, trainer, bodyguard to the interview of Ankita Lokhande, numerous sensational details and inconsistencies have come to the fore.

