Salman Khan Starrer 'Dabangg 3': Box Office Predictions And Expectations

Salman Khan's Dabangg film franchise can easily be called one of the biggest hits in India. Both the instalments in the series have delivered commercial success by earning over ₹100 crores. With Dabangg franchise's third instalment, it is expected that Salman Khan will have yet another blockbuster film under his kitty. With the latest shift in the box office trend where content evidently wins over star power of the actor, will Dabangg 3 successfully win the audience members' hearts? Here is what trade analysts are saying.

Dabangg 3 box office predictions

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, it is revealed that Dabangg 3 will be having a solid performance at the box office. Since Dabangg has been a well-established franchise for years now and the character of Chulbul Pandey played by Salman Khan is loved by the audience, the film will open to big numbers at the box office. Though it will be enjoying a wide release, it may not go past the historical day one collection of Bharat of ₹42 crores.

With the film being dubbed in Southern languages and a well-known face from the Southern film industry has been roped in to play the villain, big numbers from South India are also expected. The film is reportedly expected to open around in the range of ₹25-30 crores. Though both of Salman's previous releases like Race 3 and Bharat failed to impress audiences, Dabangg 3 is aiming to bring the megastar back in his commercial element. With a pan-India approach for the release of the film, Dabangg 3 is expected to create magic at the box office.

#Dabangg3 advance booking is pacing up, full fledge advance has commenced across India. Morning shows advance sales are very good both at big & mass centers. All set for a STRONG opening tomorrow. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 19, 2019

