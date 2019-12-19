Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Removes Controversial Scenes From Hud Hud Title Track

The movie Dabangg 3's promotions are going on in full swing, but it has found itself in the middle of a controversy. According to a report on an entertainment portal, the movie's cast and crew have found themselves clashing with a religious group, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The group raised objections against certain scenes in video of the title track Hud Hud. The makers have decided to take action with regards to this objection.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Turned Scriptwriter For 'Dabangg 3' And Here's HOW He Got The Idea!

Dabangg 3 under controversy!

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said that Hud Hud was derogatory to the sages. The video shows the sages dances along with Salman Khan at a riverbank in an inappropriate way. The actor can be seen seeking blessings from the Hindu triumvirate Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh. According to the Samiti, this hurts the sentiments of the followers of Hinduism.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Calls Himself A Huge Rajnikanth Fan, Says, 'I Walked Into 2.0 Event'

The makers of Dabangg 3 released a new version of the song after editing these controversial scenes from the video. The official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films posted a tweet. They announced that they have voluntarily edited out a few scenes from the track keeping in mind the sentiments of people.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Gives A Taste Of ‘Chulbul Ka Romance’ As He Flirts With Sonakshi Sinha’s Rajjo

The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, and it will also be the debut movie for Saiee Manjrekar. The movie is the third part in the series. The movie will show the backstory of Salman Khan's character Chulbul Panday and Saiee Manjrekar's character Khushi plays a central role. Salman Khan's fans are always ready to help the star with his films and Dabangg 3 is already all the rage.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Talks About Challenges Of Portraying Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey Over The Years

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Trumps Salman Khan To Jump To #1 On Forbes 2019 Celebrity 100 List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.