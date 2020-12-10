Pavan Wadeyar Welcomes Baby Boy On His Birthday, Shares His Happiness With Fans

Actor and writer Pavan Wadeyar recently took to Instagram to announce that his wife Apeksha has recently given birth to a healthy baby boy. The actor mentioned that it was the best gift that he could receive. Take a look at his post and see how celebs and fans responded on the same:

Pavan Wadeyar's Baby

In the post, fans can spot a selfie of the actor with his wife. Pavan looks very happy and even his wife looks healthy and happy. The caption read - 'World's most wonderful gift on my birthday. Blessed with baby boy. Jai Chamundeshwari'.

Many fans and celebs liked and commented positive remarks on the post. Most fans and celebs commented congratulations and added that they hoped Pavan Wadeyar's wife was healthy and doing well. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Pavan Wadeyar's Instagram

He also added another post that was an indication of the same news. The post mentioned that the actor was blessed with a baby boy. Take a look:

Fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Other fans mentioned that they were keen to see the baby boy as well. A few fans added that Pavan was truly blessed and they wished him all the happiness in the world.

Pavan Wadeyar's birthday was on December 10 and he turned 33 years old. His most recent movie was Natasaarvabhowma (2019). The film was written and directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. This is one of the best Pavan Wadeyar's movies. The cast was seen as:

Puneeth Rajkumar as Gagan Dixit

Anupama Parameswaran as Shruti

Rachita Ram as Sakshi

P. Ravi Shankar as Central Minister Ghanashyam Yadhav

Chikkanna as Keshav, an aspiring film director

Sadhu Kokila as Namadev

Prakash Belawadi as Shruthi's uncle

The last film he produced was Pushpaka Vimana in 2017. The film was directed by S. Ravindranath, making his debut. It cast Ramesh Aravind as Anantaramaiah, Baby Yuvina Parthavi as young Puttalakshmi, Rachita Ram as a grown-up Puttalakshmi, Ravi Kale, Mandeep Roy, Rockline Sudhakar, Manjunath, K. S. Sridhar and Juhi Chawla appearing in song, "Jhilka Jhilka".

