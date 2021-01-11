Daily Ent Recap Dec 11: Anushka Sharma Delivers Baby Girl And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Anushka Sharma's baby news to Vicky Kaushal's Ashwatthama look, many celebrities made headlines on January 11. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Anushka Sharma's baby

Anushka Sharma's husband Virant Kohli announced to his fans and well-wishers that they had been blessed with a baby girl. He took to Instagram to pwn the note in which he also wrote that the baby and the mother are healthy and doing well. He also wrote in the note that he feels blessed to start this new chapter of his life.

Vicky Kaushal's Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to unveil the first look of his upcoming scientific thriller film Ashwatthama. In the picture, a superhero can be seen standing on a robot's fingers while he holds a lightening in his hands. In the caption of the picture, he also revealed that it was the second anniversary of his blockbuster film Uri. Ashwatthama is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Momoland's Nancy's photos leaked

Korean band Momoland's singer Nancy's manipulated pictures surfaced on social media. Record label MLD Entertainment issued a statement which said that legal action will be taken on the perpetrators. The agency also revealed that the pictures were photoshopped. The singer fell prey to a hidden camera attack by one of her own agency's staff member.

Preity Zinta's family tests negative for COVID-19

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to announce to her fans that her family has tested negative for COVID-19. Her mother, her brother, her brother's wife, their kids and her uncle had all tested positive for the novel Coronavirus three weeks ago. She has also urged her fans and followers to wear masks and also asked them to take the virus seriously. She also added that she felt powerless and helpless during the stressful period.

Sonu Sood's Pagal Nahi Hona release date

Sonu Sood's debut music video Pagal Nahi Hona will release on January 15. The song will also feature Sunanda Sharma alongside Sonu Sood. In the romantic number, Sood will be seen in the role of an army officer.

