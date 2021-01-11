MOMOLAND's Nancy's Manipulated Photos Leaked; MLD Entertainment To Take Legal Action

South Korean girl group MOMOLAND'S Nancy recently made headlines after manipulated photos of the singer surfaced on social media. While her fandom came together to try their level best that the pictures stop spreading, they also sought help from MLD Entertainment about the same. Thus, earlier today, MLD Entertainment, who formed MOMOLAND, released an official statement addressing the situation and announced taking strong legal action against the perpetrators.

MLD Entertainment to take legal actions in Nancy from MOMOLAND's leaked photo case

Earlier today, i.e January 11, 2021, MLD Entertainment released an official statement about the Nancy MOMOLAND picture case and revealed taking legal actions against whosoever initiated it and the ones who took part in spreading them. The 20-year-old recently fell prey to a hidden camera attack by one of her own agency's staff member and ardent fans of the South Korean songster are furious. In an official statement by MLD Entertainment, the agency revealed that the pictures that have been spread were photoshopped.

Apparently, the photos were taken while the singer was changing between outfits whilst hosting the Asia Artist Awards in 2019. Now, after 15 months, the photos were reportedly leaked via a discord server and shared with more than 500 members, which later surfaced on social media as well.

a staff member of momoland shared pics to a discord server of 500+ people of nancy undressing! you can email the korean text to the mail in the tweet or im pretty sure there is also an english paragraph! this is so not okay :( https://t.co/cHhVERqWPo — ᴮᴱThea😽 (@sanaskimchi) January 9, 2021

However, MLD Entertainment has assured fans that strong legal action will be taken against the person who took the photos and those who spread them further in an official statement. Nancy's agency also revealed that she is currently undergoing severe mental distress. Check out the full statement by MLD Entertainment below:

Hello, this is MLD Entertainment. Illegally manipulated photos of Nancy have recently circulated on online and social networking platforms. Nancy is a victim of having photos being inappropriately taken and manipulated. The person that should be protected first and foremost is Nancy. We ask for your cooperation with a heavy heart. We will be joined by the police and judicial authorities overseas in taking strong legal action against the first person who posted the photos, as well as those who have taken part in spreading the photos. Through a legal representative, we will also pursue civil and criminal suits for compensation of damages on the basis of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, circulating material deemed pornographic by the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc., and violating personal rights. Nancy is currently undergoing severe emotional turmoil. We sincerely ask of you. We long for an end to malicious posts that harass our artist. We will continue to make every effort to protect our artists from additional damage through continuous monitoring. We will also follow through with our legal actions with no leniency and without reaching a settlement. We want to express our gratitude to fans who always love and support our artists. We will continue to do our best in ensuring our artists’ personal and given rights. Thank you.

