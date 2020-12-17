Daily Ent Recap Dec 17: 5 MI 7 Crew Members Quit After Tom Cruise's Rant & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Pooja Gor's break-up with partner Raj Singh to Tom Cruise’s rant leads to five of Mission Impossible 7 crew to quit, many celebrities made headlines on December 17. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Pakistani actor, Firdous Begum, of Heer Ranjha fame dies at 73

Firdous Begum's death

Firdous Begum, who was known for her performance in the classic movie titled Heer Ranjha has passed. She was 73 years old. According to the reports from PTI, the actor was shifted to a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday, December 15. She suffered from a brain haemorrhage.

Film actress Firdous Begum famous as " Heer " of Pakistani film industry passes away . May her soul rest in peace Ameen #firdousbegum #ripfirdousbegum pic.twitter.com/KftmL4BIiL — Salman Hussain (@hsalman11051) December 16, 2020

Five crew members reportedly quit after Tom Cruise’s rant

According to a report by The Sun, five members of the Mission Impossible 7 crew have quit following the actor’s rant the day before. Recently, audio of him went viral wherein he is heard scolding two of the Mission Impossible 7 crewmates for violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Reportedly, these members were standing too close to each other. He was also heard using a foul language in the film.

Pooja Gor’s break-up goes viral

Pooja Gor’s break-up with partner Raj Singh Arora has gone viral on social media. She took to Instagram to pen an emotional note about the same. She said that she and Raj have decided to part ways. And even though their paths are different now, they continue to harbour respect for each other. She also speaks about the influence Raj has had on her life and says that they will continue to be friends.

'Tandav' teaser released

The teaser of an Amazon Prime Video original web series Tandav has been finally released. Tandav teaser sees Saif Ali Khan essaying the character of a powerful politician. This nine-episode series is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to release on January 15, 2021.

Kamya Punjabi extends support to ‘justice for Divya Bhatnagar’

Kamya Punjabi has extended her support to Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is seeking justice for close friend and late actor Divya Bhatnagar. Divya was reportedly a victim of domestic abuse. Devoleena took to her social media handles and shared several pictures and videos uncovering Divya’s husband Gagan’s abusive behaviour.

I know what happened then.And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann...😔 #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar https://t.co/npdF2KHexT — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 16, 2020

