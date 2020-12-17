'Heer Ranjha' Fame Pakistani Actor Firdous Begum Passes Away At Age 73

Heer Ranjha fame and Pakistani veteran actor Firdous Begum passed away on December 16, 2020. According to the reports from PTI, the actor was shifted to a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday, December 15. Her family had taken the action on account of the brain haemorrhage that the actor underwent on the date. Firdous Begum was 73 years old.

The news of Firdous Begum's death came as a shock to her fans and followers. Firdous Begum's movies had not just won hearts, but earned her a big reputation in the Pakistani film industry, as reported in the same article.

Tweets on Firdous Begum's demise

On finding Firdous Begum dead, fans and followers posted tweets in the fond memory of the veteran actor. They recounted Firdous Begum's movies and looked back to her remarkable acting in all of them. She indeed left behind her mark on the Pakistani film industry as a trailblazer of beauty and talent. Here are some tweets from fans after finding out about the demise of the Heer Ranjha fame actor.

Film actress Firdous Begum famous as " Heer " of Pakistani film industry passes away . May her soul rest in peace Ameen #firdousbegum #ripfirdousbegum pic.twitter.com/KftmL4BIiL — Salman Hussain (@hsalman11051) December 16, 2020

Renowned Pakistani film actress #FirdousBegum died in Lahore on Wednesday..



Firdous Begum,whose real name was Parveen, played the role of Heer in the famous Pakistani Film, Heer Ranjha pic.twitter.com/TvWJA5VNCv — Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (@demp_gov) December 16, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn that Veteran Actress #FirdousBegum is no longer with us. Her contribution to our industry has been immeasurable. Rest in power.💔 pic.twitter.com/ctso9u8u1C — ( sara loren) (@saraloren101) December 16, 2020

RIP #FirdousBegum

You were truly an icon ❤ pic.twitter.com/sfHAXNSiYT — Penny For Your Thoughts (@Spicelette) December 16, 2020

About Firdous Begum's Role in Heer Ranjha

Firdous Begum was looked up to as an icon for her role in the 1970 movie Heer Ranjha. Before this movie, Firdous Begum was mostly seen playing the role of a side character in movies. In fact, as mentioned by PTI, her 1963 debut in the movie Fanoos also saw her in a supporting role.

She got her big break in 1965 when she was chosen for the film Malangi, and it was then that her career kickstarted into lead roles. During the period between the early sixties and late seventies, Firdous Begum starred in almost 150 movies and left behind a blazing trail of glory that her fans still look up to.

Firdous Begum had initially married her fellow actor Akmal Khan, who died in 1967. Later, she married Ijaz Durani, her co-actor from Heer Ranjha and had three children with him: two sons and a daughter. According to PTI, it was this family that she spent her last moments with before she took her final breath on Wednesday, December 16.

