Kamya Panjabi Extends Support To Devoleena Bhattacharjee In Seeking Justice For Divya

On December 16, 2020, Kamya Panjabi extended her support to the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is determined to get justice for her close friend and late actor Divya Bhatnagar. The actor accused Divya’s husband Gagan Gabru of physical abuse and torture. Devoleena took to her social media handles and shared several pictures and videos uncovering Gagan’s abusive behaviour.

Kamya Panjabi backs Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Kamya took to her Twitter handle and stated that she can see herself in Devoleena as she too fought for justice just like she is doing for the late actor Divya. Kamya referred to the time when she supported the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee and her family. She made unswerving efforts to bring justice to her late friend. Pratyusha committed suicide in the year 2016.

In her tweet, Kamya wrote that she fought for many years and she feels that there is no value of life while she concluded that she will pray that Divya along with Pratyusha get justice. Agreeing to Kamya’s response, Devoleena tweeted that she knows what had happened then and that she can see what’s happening now. She said that it is so sad and further thanked her for motivating her.

I know what happened then.And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann...😔 #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar https://t.co/npdF2KHexT — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 16, 2020

A few days back, Devoleena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of Divya’s external injuries and her chats with friends. Her caption read, “Ok so sharing few of the incidents and also the chats between Divya and her friend and also her neighbour who is the witness of all… The assault she had gone through no one can even imagine… Let's fight against domestic violence and punish the culprit…. ‘#divyabhatnagarofficial’”.

She also shared a video where she alleged Gagan of subjecting Divya to physical assault and mental harassment while she was alive. In the video, she alleged that Gagan smashed Divya’s head only three days after her wedding and used to hit her regularly with a belt and even locked her up in a room. Furthermore, she also revealed that the late actor had also informed the police about domestic violence. She captioned her video using the hashtag ‘#justicefordivyabhatnagar’. Divya Bhatnagar who was popular for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, passed away on December 7, after battling with Covid-19.

