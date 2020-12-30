Daily Ent Recap Dec 30: Prabhas Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Release Date, Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the announcement of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam release date to Kareena Kapoor Khan's celebration with cousins, many celebrities made headlines on December 30. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are latest entertainment news of the day

'Radhe Shyam' release date

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas is in talks with the makers of Radhe Shyam to release the movie in the last week of April 2021. This time around in 2017, Prabhas' Bahubali 2 had also released. One of the sources close to the film has also told the entertainment news portal that, this particular weekend sees a lot of holidays.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's celebration with cousins

Kareena Kapoor Khan had hosted a classy dinner for her cousins. They together started the countdown for the new year. Sibling actors Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain and were in attendance of the dinner. They had all uploaded pictures on their respective Instagram stories to give their fans a sneak-peek into the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Jaipur

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have joined Neetu Kapoor in Jaipur to bring in the New Year celebrations. On December 29, 2020, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor, jetted off to Ranthambore from Mumbai in a private aircraft to celebrate the New Year's Eve together. They have all checked in a private resort in Ranthambore.

BTS' V first Korean artist to feature on Burj Khalifa

BTS' V celebrates his 25th birthday on December 30. As a part of a special surprise, BTS' fans who call themselves ARMY had made arrangements to have his birthday video displayed on the tallest building in the world The Burj Khalifa. BTS' V's fan base in China, known as the China Baidu Vbar, arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Advocate and political analyst Ishkaran Singh Bhandari has tweeted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "officially replied" to Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. He further asserted that justice will be done. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and friends had staged a protest outside the CBI headquarters demanding that justice be served to Sushant and his family.

CBI reply to @Swamy39 on Sushant Singh Rajput Case!



Wonderful development in Justice & Transparency by CBI. Must appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/au0t3bTbLs — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) December 30, 2020

