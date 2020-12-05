Priyanka Chopra Drops 'We Can Be Heroes' Trailer 'to Show You How To Be A Hero'; Watch

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently treated fans with the trailer of her upcoming Netflix film We Can Be Heroes. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the actress is seen playing the role of an antagonist in the children’s superhero film. While sharing the trailer, the actress also revealed that the movie is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Priyanka Chopra shares We can be Heroes trailer

In the three-minute-long trailer, viewers can catch a glimpse of the actress portraying the character of Ms. Granada, the chief of an organization of superheroes. But when the heroes are captured by alien invaders, the responsibility to save them, and the world, falls on the shoulders of their children. The trailer begins with Pedro Pascal’s daughter hinting at the uncertain times the world is living in. Soon, the trailer shows a glimpse of the superheroes under attack and aliens entering the planet. On seeing the situation of attack, Priyanka who plays the chief of an organization, locks children of the superheroes in a building basement. But the kids have a plan to escape to save the world and their parents.

Sharing the trailer, PeeCee shared how she is in awe of the kids who worked on the film. She wrote on Instagram, “Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon – Teamwork. ⚡️ It brought different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it’s time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in?”

Earlier, the Mary Kom actress had released the teaser of the film which traces the story of an alien invasion and superheroes, who have ‘never dealt with anything like this before’, try to stop them. However, the alien invaders then kidnap the superheroes, leaving the earth in serious danger. That’s when their children decide to take up the mantle and showcase their superpowers to keep the enemies at bay. Sharing the teaser, Priyanka wrote that she had the ‘best time’ shooting this movie and credited the work experience with producer-director Robert Rodriguez and the young superheroes, who she described as ‘amazing super kids.' The actor added that she ‘’loved playing their nemesis’. She also asked fans who they thought was ‘going to win’ this battle.

