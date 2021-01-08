Daily Ent Recap Dec 8: Kangana Ranaut On Why Is She Being 'attacked' And Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Yash's KGF 2 teaser released to Kangana Ranaut's video wherein she is heard asking why is she being mentally tortured, many celebrities made headlines on January 8. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here is the latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut's video

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut uploaded a hard-hitting video wherein she is heard asking that why is she being mentally tortured. She is also heard asking why so many cases are being filed against her. She has also received a lot of backlash for her opinions on the farmers' protest. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has also registered a complaint against her for misidentifying an elderly woman at the protests.

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

KGF 2 teaser released

The teaser of the much-awaited action-thriller film KGF 2 has been released on the occasion of the lead actor Yash's birthday. In the video, he is seen promising his mother that he will not die poor. The antagonist in the film, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is also seen in the teaser. The movie is the highly anticipated sequel of the 2018 movie KGF.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar absconding

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend who was summoned by the NCB is absconding. He was called in for interrogation linked to the Bollywood drug case. There are reports of him having left the city. Rishikesh Pawar is reportedly to be an assistant director.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday. He was summoned to appear before the agency, in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Nora Fatehi wishes to marry Taimur

Nora Fatehi has jokingly expressed her wish to marry Taimur. She recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want. When Kareena said that Taimur was too young for it, Nora said that she was ready to wait.

Radhika Kumaraswamy summoned by CCB

Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy has been summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection to the Yuvraj Swamy cheating case. She has been called in regards to her receiving ₹75 lakh from Yuvraj Swamy. Swamy had been accused of allegedly cheating a realtor of 10 crore rupees.

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @thenameisyash Instagram

