Entertainment Recap: Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates B'day, Terrence-Nora Controversy & More

Many events made headlines today, on September 28, 2020. From the NCB probe into the drug nexus of Bollywood to Lata Mangeshkar celebrating her birthday, check out the top entertainment stories for September 28, 2020. Read on:

NCB Doesn’t Understand Bollywood English, say 2 of the 4 being questioned

In the latest development in the NCB Bollywood-drug nexus probe, top sources have informed Republic Media Network that the two out of four Bollywood celebrities interrogated by the NCB have claimed that the agency doesn't understand 'Bollywood English' and that it mistook common lingo from their conversation for contraband. As per sources, the NCB has said that all the four actors questioned so far in the Bollywood-drug probe- Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh 'read out of the same script', indicating the similarity in the nature of their answers during the interrogation Jaya Saha who was the ex-talent manager of SSR had earlier mentioned that 'doobies' and 'buds' in her conversations referred to cigarettes and have nothing to do with drugs.

NCB’s Phase 3 of the Drug Probe to Last for Over a Month

NCB’s probe into the Bollywood drug-nexus is likely to last for a month and will involve the biggest names in Bollywood, sources have confirmed to Republic. As per sources, Phase 3 of the NCB probe is set to bring ‘bigger names' behind the scenes and under the radar at present. The officers are likely to call the ‘more influential names’ and the process will last for a month.

CBI issues statement in SSR case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday responded to the backlash regarding its pace in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, saying that it was conducting the investigation 'professionally'. The central investigation agency also added that all aspects of the late actor's death were been looked into and that no aspect had been ruled out as of date

Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi IDB controversy

Nora Fatehi recently made an appearance on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. A clip from the following episode was circulated with speculations that Terence had intently rubbed his hand on Nora’s back. The post went viral with the latter receiving flak. Terence Lewis took to his Instagram as he subtly replied to the trolls with a story of a monk and his disciples and ended his message with - ''Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! Fatehi in her comment on Terence’s post has backed him up and thanked him for welcoming her so warmly in the show.''

Birthdays: Lata Mangeshkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Gwyneth Paltrow

Asha Bhosle wished her elder sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, with a throwback picture on her Twitter. Check out the Tweet:

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor received a special wish from his beloved girlfriend Alia Bhat as she posted a picture on Instagram, saying “Happy Birthday 8.” Check out the post here:

Mouni Roy, who has been shelling out travel goals with her regular photos and videos from her Maldives vacation, took to social media to thank the resort for surprising her with a birthday cake and flowers.

