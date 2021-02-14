Gigi Hadid Shares Pregnancy Skin Care Routine, Reveals She Used 'clean, Natural Products'

Gigi Hadid appeared in an episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets on Youtube to share her pregnancy skincare routine. The channel posts the makeup hacks and beauty secrets that celebrities follow and Gigi Hadid was the most recent appearance on their channel. Gigi Hadid’s daughter was born on September 8, 2020, and was named Khai Hadid Malik. The new mother revealed in the video that she had to make changes to her skincare routine while she was pregnant and post-pregnancy as her skin had changed a lot.

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy skincare

The first thing that the new mom said was that as soon as she learned of her pregnancy, she moved to more organic and cleaner products that would be safe for her baby. She revealed that she used a brand called “Oliveda” which created its products using olive tree extracts. She used their moisturiser and oils among other products but those products were more suitable for her during the summer months but she had to change her products in the winter as she has really dry skin.

Hadid started her routine with washing and moisturizing her face. She followed that up with a serum that she said she “goes through quickly”. The supermodel revealed that apart from her pregnancy when she wanted to use clean products, she preferred to use makeup available at the drugstore, she said she did not think makeup had to be very expensive. Hadid said in the video that she does her facial herself as she knows how gentle she needs to be on her skin and would rather not have a lot of hands unnecessarily touch her face.

The supermodel candidly said that she put toothpaste on her breakouts overnight and usually they disappeared by the next morning. After moisturizing her face, Hadid moisturized her lips with a balm. She spoke about how her skin pigmentation got worse during pregnancy which is something a lot of women face. She spoke about how it was important for women not to be too hard on themselves during pregnancy as their bodies were bound to change.

The next that followed on her list are primer, highlighter, foundation which she applied together and mixed in with her hands. She spoke about the power of makeup and contouring and how that can change ones look completely. A tip she shared as passed down from her mother was that one should "never allow" others to pluck their eyebrows. She then used a micro-pencil on her brow.

Another fun fact she revealed about herself was that the MET Gala was her favourite event of the year as it brought her the opportunity to get creative with her look, unlike shows where everything is created for her. She went on to talk in detail about how she contours her face to get the look that people really admire. What makes the video great is the little snippets of her life and personal experiences she shares with the people. The video ended with Gigi Hadid telling all those who were watching that this was not how she always looks and that there were days she did not wash her hair or weeks when she did not touch her makeup. She said that it was important for people and especially new mothers to be more patient and forgiving with themselves.

