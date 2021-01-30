Daily Ent Recap Jan 30: Himanshi Khurana Uploads Pic Wearing Wedding Chooda & Other News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today. From the Himanshi Khurana's picture in a wedding chooda to the accident of Super Singer's Nithyasree's accident during a shoot, many events made headlines on January 29. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Himanshi Khurana's wedding chooda photo

Singer Himanshi KHuarana took to Twitter to share a stunning picture of her wearing the wedding chooda. She was also wearing a wedding ensemble. She was seen wearing a light pink full-sleeved dress and had teamed it up with a grey embroidered jacket. She had accessorised her look with a choker necklace and was wearing the typical bridal chooda.

Super Singer's Naithyasree's accident while shooting

Nithyasree uploaded a video where she is seen practising for her choreography. In the video, as her crewmates swing her in the air, she loses balance and falls on the ground. In the caption of the video, she also wrote that artists have to go through a lot to get the picture-perfect moment.

Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes

According to a report by E Online, Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes were spotted in Los Angeles having ice creams together. They appeared to be happy as they were joking around as to who would pay for the ice cream. The couple announced their separation is May 2020. Also, this is not the first time they have been spotted hanging out together.

Lil Durk's "Kany Krazy" video

Rapper Lil Durke released his new music video which is titled as Kanye Krazy. According to a video by Billboard, the video features some of the notorious moments of Kanye West through his career. Not only that, but Lil Durk has also highlighted Kanye's controversies as well.

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee praises Darsheel Safary

Sushmita Sen daughter Renee Sen took to Instagram to share some fond memories with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary. In the caption of the post, she has described him as kind, funny and helpful as well. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Renee and Darsheel are reportedly working on a movie called Dramayama.

Image courtesy- @iamhimanshikhurana and @_nithyashree Instagram

