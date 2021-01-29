Himanshi Khurana Stuns Netizens With Wedding Chooda; Fans Speculate Her Wedding With Asim

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi movie industry. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her in wedding attire, making her fans speculate whether she got married or was just dressed for a shoot. Let’s have a look at Himanshi Khurana’s tweet and how her fans reacted to her photo.

Himanshi Khurana recently took to her Twitter handle and shared this mesmerizing photo of herself in a beautiful pink coloured salwar suit and an elegant embroidered dupatta along with it. She paired the salwar suit with a heavy necklace and chooda in both hands. She kept her make-up simple yet elegant, making her eyes look even more beautiful.

In no time fans began to shower tons of appreciation and affection on her. One of the fans asked her whether she got married to her alleged boyfriend, Asim Riaz. Have a look at how her fans showered compliments on her latest post:

Me seeing your pic 😍 pic.twitter.com/Lco0gT1N8I — AHMAD // SENSIBLE¹⁸ (@AhmadFahad_18) January 28, 2021

Aisa dekha nhi khoobsurat koi 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/UW2h8ENBtM — SAKSHI (@Self_Obsessed__) January 28, 2021

Himu bhavi nawa naweli bahu lag rahi ho!!Meri Asim bhaiya s Shaadi ho gayi hai Kya!! pic.twitter.com/4SSvHkVjHc — Mishtu💖✨ (@SidNaazkijaan) January 28, 2021

There are no words to describe your beauty ma'am. You and Asim make the perfect pair. Waheguru ji aap dono ki jodi sada salaamat rakhe.

JAB ASIMANSHI MET — Asim and RKV (@AsimRahul) January 28, 2021



Himanshi Khurana’s music videos

Himanshi Khurana’s music videos are highly loved by her fans both in the Punjabi as well as the Hindi music industry. Some of the most popular Himanshi Khurana’s music videos include Naina De Buhe, Gal Jattan Wali, Gallan Mithiyan, Charda Siyaal, Saade Munde Da Viah, I Like it, Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Allah Khair Kare, Gabru Nu Tarsengi, Jodi - Big Day Party, Na Na Na and several others.

