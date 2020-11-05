Palak Sidhwani Shares Funny BTS Clip With TMKOC Mom Sonalika; 'Gogi' Laughs Out Loud

Palak Sidhwani, who essays the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, keeps sharing amazing dance videos on her Instagram. This time around, she opted to try something different. The actor was seen with co-star Sonalika Joshi in her latest video. The video featuring these actors also received comments from other Taarak Mehta'a cast members. Take a look at Palak Sidhwani’s video on Instagram.

Palak Sidhwani’s videos are quite popular among her fans as she keeps sharing her amazing dance performances. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS clip of her dance video in which her on-screen mom, Sonalika Joshi, made a funny entry. At the beginning of the video, Palak Sidhwani can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Haaye Garmi’ and as she began performing, Sonalika Joshi walked in imitating the literal meaning of the song, ‘Haaye Garmi’. Sonalika Joshi hilariously interrupted Palak while she was trying to make her video.

In the caption, Palak asked her fans to enjoy this fun behind-the-scenes session. She also urged her fans to let her know in the comments section whether they want them to continue making such videos. Several fans took to the comment section to respond to Palak while many others couldn't stop laughing. Even Sonalika Joshi responded to this video and stated how much fun she had, sending loads of kisses to Palak. One of their co-actors, Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi, also took to the comments section and responded with laughing emojis. Let’s take a look at some of these comments.

Palak Sidhwani’s videos are extremely popular on Instagram and every time she shares one, her fans shower loads of love on her. This is one of Palak Sidhwani’s videos in which she shared her dance routine with her trainer. In the video, she can be seen dancing to an amazing track. In the caption, she stated this was a glimpse of what her actual workout looks like and tagged her trainer so that others can connect with her for personal sessions.

