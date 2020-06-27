Daily Entertainment Recap June 27: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Announces SSR Foundation

A lot has happened in the entertainment industry today. There's rarely a day when the celebs have not made headlines. Therefore, here is a round-up of some major entertainment news of today. Take a look:

Sushant Singh’s Home to be turned into a memorial

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family released an official statement about the deceased actor’s childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, which would be soon turned into a memorial. The official report says that the memorial would have the actor’s memorabilia and belongings on display for his fans and admirers.

Salman Khan is all praise for Sushmita Sen’s Aarya

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched its latest web series Aarya on June 19, 2020. The show has garnered a highly positive response from the viewers. With many stars praising Sushmita Sen’s performance, Salman Khan also recently took to his social media to post a video to honour her. In the video, the actor can be seen narrating a dialogue from Aarya and urges people to watch the show. The actor said that Sushmita’s decision to make a comeback could either be “Sahi” or “Bohot Sahi”.

Hansal Mehta Slams Netflix

About time @netflix led the way in playing end credits on their shows and films. Let the viewer decide whether he wants to immediately skip to the next episode. As a platform that thrives on content you must show some respect for the people who have made it. @reedhastings — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 27, 2020

Hansal Mehta tagged Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in his recent tweet and called the OTT platforms for not playing the list of end credits on their shows and films. In his tweet, he said that it should be the viewers’ choice if they want to skip the credits for the following content, and hence, they should change their current style. He also noted that other platforms should follow suit as he highlighted that automatic skipping of credits makes them redundant.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reacts to his statement

Good that you have finally spoken @Nawazuddin_S



Do await my reply. I will have no reasons to now hold back any actions as sought to be initiated against you personally, by me. — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 26, 2020

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news after his wife sent him a divorce notice. The actor recently responded by sending a legal notice to her. As a response to this, she has now reacted on her Twitter, saying, “good that he has finally spoken”. She asked him to wait for her reply and stated that she would “not hold back”.

Vicky Kaushal

Back in the year 2019, on Sam Maekshaw’s death anniversary, director Meghna Gulzar announced her upcoming project with actor Vicky Kaushal. With Vicky’s look for the Sam Manekshaw biopic unveiled, fans were stunned by the resemblance between the two. Today, Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to share a video honouring Sam Manekshaw. The video clip features an on-field picture of Sam Manekshaw and showcases Vicky Kaushal as Sam in the next frame. The video is the makers’ tribute to Sam on his death anniversary.

