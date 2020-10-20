Daily Ent Recap Oct 20: Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Gets Rape Threats And Other News

Many incidents took place today on October 20. From Neha Kakkar, Prithviraj Sukumaran to Vijay Sethupathi, many celebrities made headlines today. Here is the latest entertainment recap for today.

Vijay Sethupathi's 800 leads to his daughter getting rape threats

Vijay Sethupathi, after receiving a lot of flak from the audience, decided to pull out from the Muthiah Muralidaran biopic 800. Vijay Sethupathi's 800 led to his daughter getting rape threats from a Twitter user. The user commented on his last tweet where the actor mentioned that he will no longer be continuing with the project. There was a picture of Vijay Sethupathi and his underage daughter and the post read as "in order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka." Many Twitter users reported the tweet and the Twitter account.

Neha Kakkar shares pictures of her Roka Ceremony

Neha Kakkar's roka photos were shared by her on her social media. The singer recently revealed her relationship with singer Rohanpreet Singh. Ahead of the release of her song Nehu Da Vyah, the singer recently held grand Roka ceremony with Rohanpreet. In the video, the duo is seen dancing with their family. The even got on the stage and hugged each other. Take a look at the video.

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests COVID-19 positive

Celluloid actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. The actor mentioned that he was shooting for Jana Gana Mana where they had taken all the safety precautions. However, he mentioned that he caught the virus soon after. He suggested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested and stay isolated.

Jr NTR promises to offer ₹50 Lakhs to the CM relief fund

Jr NTR recently made an announcement on his official Twitter account that he will be contributing ₹50 Lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund for the Rehabilitation Of Hyderabad. He mentioned that Hyderabad had faced major devastation because of the floods and rain. He also suggested his audience to chip in and take an initiative. Take a look at the tweet.

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Hindu Sena wrote to Prakash Javadekar to halt the release of Laxmmi Bomb

Hindu Sena wrote to the Information and Broadcast Minister, Prakash Javadekar, to take steps against the film Laxmmi Bomb as they felt that it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community. Vishnu Gupta, National president of Hindu Sena in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "This is an insult to Goddess Laxmi. We have written a letter and demanded them to change the title and have threatened to go on a protest if they refuse to do so. We will go to the High Court and will not let the film release."

