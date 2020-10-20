'Celluloid' Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'I'm Doing Fine'

Ayyappanum Koshiyum fame Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to reveal that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor made the announcement where he informed fans about his health condition. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who resumed work after a long hiatus, revealed that he is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor penned a long note revealing the details about the same. The post read as, “I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s “Jana Gana Mana” since October 7, 2020”. He added, “we had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures.

He also revealed, “As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated." Prithviraj said “Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post shared by Prithvirajj. The post shared by the actor received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users sent speedy recovery notes, while some are showering their love and praise for him. One of the users, “get well soonn”. While the other one said, “come back stronger”. Check out a few comments below.

On the work front

Prithviraj was last seen in the action thriller movie Koshiyum Ayyappanum alongside Biju Menon in the lead role. The film premiered on February 7, 2020, and managed to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the storyline and acting skills. The actor will next be seen in Blessy's much-awaited film titled, Aadu Jevitham alongside Amala Paul and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. The film is said to portray the life of an abused Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who was forced to live in Saudi Arabia's desert to herd goats.

