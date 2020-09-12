Daisy Shah turns 'reporter' at airport as she joins Salman Khan's family for journey

A highlight of the COVID-19 lockdown had been a break for ‘paparazzi’, with celebrities staying indoors. Now, as most restrictions have been removed, the shutterbugs are back on the streets, chasing stars as they go about their day-to-day life. However, there was a role reversal of sorts, when Daisy Shah had a brief moment on the ‘other side’ as she turned a reporter while accompanying Salman Khan’s family for a journey.

READ: Daisy Shah's Net Worth As The 'Jai Ho' Actor Rings In Her Birthday Today; Read Details

Daisy Shah leaves for journey with Salman Khan’s family

Salman Khan’s family was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport for a journey on Saturday. The actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, and her children Ahil and Ayat, were seen coming out of a car and in another, Sohail arrived with mother Salma Khan. The actor-filmmaker was seen escorting his mother

Later, as Daisy Shah saw the presence of the paparazzi, she herself turned a reporter and introduced the media persons, before laughing out loud.

READ: Daisy Shah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Jai Ho' Actor

On her Instagram stories, she also shared a post, where someone is following her and she tries to record that person. She revealed that she was going to Dubai, and even took a ‘nap’ at the airport.

Daisy had been launched by Salman in the film Jai Ho and also worked alongside him in the film Race 3. The actor is known to be close to his family and is a regular at most gatherings of the family. Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha too are similarly considered close to the family.

Salman, meanwhile, is currently in the news for the upcoming launch of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. The promos and entry of alleged contestants have been a talking point. He is also set to resume shooting of his films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

READ: Samantha Akkineni And Daisy Shah In Pantsuits; Who Wore It Better?

READ: Daisy Shah Asks Fans To Spot Her In Childhood Group Picture, Fans Find It Easy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.