Daler Mehndi's Top 15 Songs To Celebrate The Artist's 53rd Birthday

Daler Singh, popularly known as Daler Mehndi, is celebrating his birthday on August 18. He is a singer who helped make Bhangra music and dance popular worldwide and is also one of the first pop artists to make independent Bollywood music. His song Bolo Ta Ra Ra from Mehndi's debut album, sold over 20 million copies. Here's a look at top 15 songs by the singer that have rocked the world:

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle

An iconic song by Daler Mehndi, the song kick starts with loud music and Daler Mehndi dancing. The music of the song is given by Jawahar Wattal and Daler Mehndi. The YouTube video of the song has more than 287k likes and fans have showered the song with love.

Tunak Tunak Tun

Tunak Tunak Tun is a song by Daler Mehndi that is played on many joyous occasions even today. The song has over 2 million likes on Youtube and released in 1998. Fans have showered love on this video as well.

Saade Dil Te Chhuriyan Chaliyan

Saade Dil Te Chhuriyan Chaliyan is a different type of song by the artist. The music isn't as explosive but the song is still quite unique. The video has gained 32k likes on YouTube.

Na Na Na Re

The song kickstarts with 'Masti bahri raat hai" and has both Daler Mehndi and Amitabh Bachchan in the video. The song has got over 139k likes on YouTube. This is also one of Daler Mehndi's Bollywood songs.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra

One of the most popular songs by the artist is Bolo Ta Ra Ra. The song has over 67k likes on Youtube. It is also one of his first songs.

Sheila Ho Ya Munni

Sheila Ho Ya Munni came out in 2011. The song is one of the most viewed and listened to songs of the artist on Youtube. The video has many likes and comments.

Nach Ni Shaam Kaure

Another one of Daler Mehndi's Bollywood songs is Nach Ni Shaam Kaure. The song is very popular and came out in 2002.

Eh Lai 100 Rupaiya

Eh Lai 100 Rupaiya has Daler Mehndi dancing in a suit at a wedding. The song has 147,312 views on YouTube. The artist is asking many people to dance at the wedding.

Ghoda

Another one of Daler Mehndi's songs is Ghoda. The video is very futuristic and gained many likes and comments by fans.

Koi Dheere Dheere

Koi Dheere Dheere is a popular song by Daler Mehndi which released in the year 2007. Apart from singing the song, Daler Mehndi has also written the lyrics and composed the music.

Raula Pai Gaya

Another one of Daler Mehndi's Bollywood songs is Raula Pai Gaya. The song is shot with many women in pink outfits. The caption of the video reads - "‘Raula’ means ‘Dhoom’, chaos or noise that is made when the arrival of a King is being announced." (sic)

Hauli Hauli

Another one of Daler Mehndi's songs is Hauli Hauli. The video is again quite futuristic and gained much love.

Sohniye - The Gorgeous Girl

Sohniye - The Gorgeous Girl is a popular song sung by both Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi. The video came out in 2018. The song also has English rap in it.

Ragdaa

Ragdaa is a pop song released in 2004. The song is sung, written and composed by Daler Mehndi.

Shaman Paiyan

Shaman Paiyan is a very famous song by the artist. The album is a nine-track jewel by Daler Mehndi that released in the year 2014.

Promo Pic Credit: Daler Mehendi's Instagram

