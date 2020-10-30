Dalip Tahil's Birthday: Unknown Facts About The 'Baazigar' Actor's Life And Career

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil is celebrating his birthday today. He is a very well known actor who has been seen in many versatile roles. He debuted in the film industry with the film Ankur and then went on to star in many other super-hit films in many different genres. Take a closer look at Dalip Tahil's life in the article below:

Dalip Tahil's early life and childhood

Dalip Tahil was born on October 30, 1952, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. According to a report by Starsunfolded, he completed his high school from Sherwood College, Nainital. His family then moved to Mumbai in 1968 and Dalip finished his college in Mumbai.

Dalip Tahil's movies and career

As mentioned in the report, Dalip Tahil started his career at the age of 10. When he was in Sherwood College, Nainital, he participated in many competitions like choirs, elocution competitions, debates and plays. Many media houses reported that young Dalip was also very good at his trade and many a time won the first prize.

Then in 1968, Dalip's family moved to Mumbai and he joined the Theatre Group Bombay, according to a report by Man's World India. After he joined the theatre group, he was once again seen playing lead roles in many plays. A few of these plays were A Street Car Named Desire, Godspell and A Man Is A Man. Then around 1974, director Shyam Benegal noticed Dalip in a play and offered him a role in his upcoming movie.

The movie's name was Ankur and it starred Ananth Nag and Shabana Azmi in their debut. Shyam Benegal is a very celebrated director and his movies were well-liked at his time and are now considered legendary. Ankur was a story about human behaviour and revolved around Lakshmi and Surya. After Ankur, he was offered a negative role in the film Shaan. Shaan came out in 1980 and was directed by Ramesh Sippy with a story written by Salim–Javed. The film had Sunil Dutt as Shiv Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Kumar, Shashi Kapoor as Ravi Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha as Rakesh and Dalip Tahil as Kumar. The film was a super-hit and ran many days in theatres.

Dalip was also seen in many English movies and made his first appearance in Gandhi. The film was directed and produced by Richard Attenborough with a screenplay written by John Briley. The film had Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi, Rohini Hattangadi as Kasturba Gandhi, Roshan Seth as Jawaharlal Nehru, Pradeep Kumar as V. K. Krishna Menon, Saeed Jaffrey as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Virendra Razdan as Maulana Azad and Dalip Tahil as Zia, a satyagrahi.

In terms of his most recent work, Dalip was seen in the film Guilty (2020). The film was directed by Ruchi Narain and written by Ruchi Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan. It cast Kiara Advani as Nanki Dutta, Akansha Ranjan as Tanu Kumar, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada as Vijay “VJ” Pratap Singh, Taher Shabbir as Danish Ali Baig, Tenzin Dalha as Tashi and Dalip Tahil as Lawyer Mirchandani. The actor has had a very fruitful career and Dalip Tahil's age is now 68 years old.

Dalip Tahil's Awards

When Dalip became a senior, he won the Kendall Cup for the best actor for two years, according to the same report. He won them both for classic plays like My Three Angels and Macbeth. He was later nominated for many movies as well.

Dalip Tahil's family

Dalip's father's name was Ghansham Jethanand Tahilramani and he used to work in the Air Force. Dalip Tahil is married to Amrita, who is a businesswoman. The couple has two children together.

Dalip Tahil's facts

In 2007, the actor starred in a Punjabi film called Sajna ve Sajna.

Dalip is known for playing the negative lead and has been seen as a villain in many movies.

Dalip's real name is Dalip Tahilramani.

He is a St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, graduate.

He released an album titled Raaz Ki Baaten.

