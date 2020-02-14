Deepak Tijori Net Worth; The Amount Will Shock Fans Of The 'Badshah' Actor

Deepak Tijori is known for his work in popular films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Aashiqui, Khiladi, Badshah, and several films. Apart from Bollywood, the Oops actor has predominantly worked in the Gujarati film industry. Tijori was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which released in 2018. The actor recently featured on one of the most popular Hindi talk shows titled The Kapil Sharma Show. Read to know more about the actor's net worth.

Deepak Tijori net worth as of 2020

Deepak Tijori started his career with Tere Naam Mere Naam which released in 1988. Tijori has been a part of Bollywood for more than three decades. He was born on August 28, 1961, and starred in more than 40 movies. Apart from starring in movies, Deepak Tijori featured in the very first season of the iconic television reality show titled Bigg Boss in 2006. As of 2020, the Aashiqui actor's net worth, according to an online portal, is estimated to be a whopping $57 million (approximately ₹400 crores).

Tijori also recently stepped foot into web series with 2019's Abhay which airs of Zee5, wherein he played the role of Chander Singh. The 57-year-old actor has a remarkable contribution to the Indian film industry and continues to work in movies. He will reportedly be seen in the sequel of the film Tom Dick and Harry titled Tom Dick and Harry Returns. He will also be reportedly seen in Tipsy.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

