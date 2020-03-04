The Debate
Deepika Padukone Perfects The Monotone Dressing As She Steps Out In A Teal Coloured Look

Fashion

Deepika Padukone proves that her love for monotone looks is everlasting as she is napped at the airport in a head-to-toe teal coloured look. Read on to know.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Global icon Deepika Padukone is credited for being one of the most stylish actors in the Bollywood industry. Deepika Padukone’s quirky yet minimalistic fashion looks have often taken the internet by a storm. On multiple occasions, the actor was seen sporting some of the most mesmerising monotone looks. One such example is when she stepped out wearing a teal coloured look from head-to-toe. Check out the look of the Padmavaat actor here.

Deepika Padukone was spotted leaving for London to join her husband Ranveer Singh for a vacation. Deepika Padukone was dressed in a teal coloured t-shirt with a pair of similar coloured satin trousers. She completed the look with a teal coloured Lacoste jacket and a pair of trouser socks. She also wore dark coloured pumps and accessorised the look with a pair of skinny black sunglasses. Netizens have complimented the actor’s fashion sense and called the look Gen-Z appropriate.

In both the looks Deepika Padukone proves that minimalistic looks can also create a great impact. While the actor is credited for having some of the best red carpet looks, Deepika Padukone has also nailed the airport fashion looks to perfection. Deepika Padukone unlike most has experimented with her fashion looks and has been very vocal about her love for fashion.

First Published:
