Deepika Padukone Reveals What She Looks For In Her Roles In Films

Deepika Padukone is a beloved Indian film actor most popular for her works in the Bollywood industry. She has achieved many milestones in her career and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, Deepika Padukone made headlines when she announced her upcoming film in Bollywood. It has been reported by various media portals that she would be starring and producing a Hindi remake Hollywood film, The Intern. The Hollywood film starred Anne Hathway and Robert De Niro.

Deepika Padukone on her plans for Hollywood

Hearing that Deepika would be making a remake of a Hollywood film, she was flooded with questions about her future plans and Hollywood. In a recent interview with a leading media portal, she was asked that after her Hollywood debut XXX, she has not taken up any films in the west, and whether she was looking for more Hollywood project. To this, Deepika Padukone responded saying that she does not evaluate or looks at films as Indian or International.

She further added to her comments that if she gets good content, then she does not discriminate it based on which cinema is it coming from. Deepika further clarified that at the moment, she is not actively seeking for something in Hollywood. She further said that for her, films are a medium to express herself and therefore, content is very important when it comes to choosing a film. Talking about her debut role in Hollywood, she said that the reason why she took it up was that she felt it was a strong and extremely powerful character to play.

What is next for Deepika?

Deepika Padukone will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the sports biopic film, '83. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2020, and is based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, which talks about the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

