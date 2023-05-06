Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Step Out For Movie Night; Actor's Sons Join The Lovebirds

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are spotted out and about in Mumbai often. Most recently, the War actor was snapped leaving a movie theatre with his girlfriend Saba. Hrtihik’s sons Hreehan and Hridhaan also joined the couple on the movie night.

Videos of lovebirds Hrithik and Saba are doing the rounds on the internet. The actor couple chose to wear casual attires for their movie night. The Bollywood actor sported a green sweatshirt over a black T-shirt and beige pants, which he teamed with a cap. Saba was seen in a black crop top and baggy denims. The couple was accompanied by Hrithik’s children, Hreehan (17) and Hridhaan (15), who twinned in black.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for some time now. Their relationship came in the public eye when they were spotted on a dinner date in February 2022. The couple made their first public appearance on the red carpet at an event in May 2022. As per reports, they met through mutual friends at an indie music concert.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's marriage and divorce

Hrithik Roshan has been previously married to Sussanne Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and after nearly 14 years of marriage, the couple headed for a divorce in 2014. Suzanne is now dating Arslan Goni. Both Hrithik and Sussanne continue to maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons.

Hrtihik Roshan movies

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He was last seen in the 2022 movie Vikram Vedha. The actor will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film titled Fighter. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. If reports were to be believed, Hrithik Roshan will also begin work on War 2 and Krrish 4.