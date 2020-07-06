Ranveer Singh's birthday: Deepika Padukone drops unseen pic with sweet but incomplete wish

The fact that ‘Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh’ trended almost the whole of Monday shows the popularity that the actor enjoys. If that was about the fans, even the wishes from celebrities kept pouring in throughout the day. Be it as throwback or heartwarming words, many celebrities wished the 'Gully Boy' the best on his 35th birthday.

The best was, however, saved for the last. Deepika Padukone wished her husband on social media towards the end of the day and it was lovely. The Chhapaak star shared a candid snap of the duo dressed in the elegant avatars, Ranveer in a suit and Deepika in an off-shoulder gown, as they were all smiles while raising a toast at an event.

Deepika had the most amazing words for Ranveer, calling him the ‘the light’ of her life and ‘the centre’ of her universe. The 34-year-old wished him ‘good health and peace of mind in abundance.’

However, the wish was incomplete. Deepika quipped that she will convey the rest of her message to him in person, as she said, 'I love you'.

Here’s the post

The who’s who of Bollywood wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday. Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and many other stars conveyed their greetings to the star. Even members of the sports fraternity closely related to him, like Anisha Padukone and Kapil Dev had heartwarming greetings.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ‘83. The actor plays the role of Kapil Dev in the story about the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The movie that was to release in April is set to now releasing on Christmas. Deepika plays the role of his wife in the film and is one of the producers on the project.

