Neither Virat Kohli Nor Dhoni But Deepika Padukone Is A Fan Of THIS Cricket Legend

Deepika Padukone is all set to make a comeback om the silver screens after a substantial gap. She will be seen in the lead role in Chhapaak which is slated to release in 2020. The film is also Deepika's first venture as a producer and is helmed by the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. Recently, Deepika is seen ruling over the internet for the trailer of her movie and her character and acting has garnered her lots of appreciation. Apart from being one of the most popular stars in Bollywood, Deepika is also an avid sports follower.

Deepika Padukone's favourite cricketer:

The Padmaavat actor is a daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Deepika on Star Sports' pre-match show Cricket Live, shared the name of her favourite cricket player. She confessed that she is a huge fan of Rahul Dravid. She said that her all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul. She further said that a lot of her idols are not what they have done in the sports and the game but how they have conducted themselves outside. She said that for her, Rahul is somebody who she admires and looks up to and also he is from Bangalore.

Rahul Dravid is also known by his fans as Mr Dependable. The cricketer is known for always uplifting the spirit of the game besides being one of the most successful batsmen of the world. Deepika also spoke on the importance of sports in life.

The Om Shanti Om actor said that how much we focus on your physical strength and our mental strength and mental endurance is equally important if not more. She said that sometimes it happens that your body is not keeping with your mental health. She further adds that she thinks it is the mind that takes over everything and nurturing that is very important. She also shared that a young and aspiring athlete will know this along the way but they should pay equal attention to the grit, courage, determination and spirit as it is very important.

On the professional front, Deepika will star opposite Vikrant Maessy in Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie is based on the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The actor will also portray the character of Romi Kapil Dev's wife in '83 opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie is a biopic of cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is slated to release in 2020.

