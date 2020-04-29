Are 'Too Hot To Handle' Couple Harry And Francesa Still Together? What Happened To Them?

Too Hot To Handle ended with a bang, leaving behind several questions for fans. One such question is, "Are Harry and Francesca still together?" However, fans need not worry anymore as the couple has just made it Instagram official. Read to know what happened between the two.

Are Harry and Francesca From Too Hot To Handle still together?

After Netflix show Too Hot To Handle ended, the fans of popular on-screen couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago’s fans are curious to know, “Are Harry and Francesca still together?” This comes after several of the on-screen couples went their way after the show wrapped up. Harry and Francesca separated right after the show ended. Even though they tried to work it out, they could not continue due to Harry’s decision of taking a break. However, the couple is together at the moment. They are making it official through a couple of posts on their Instagram account.

How long have Harry and Francesca been together?

Five days ago, Harry and Francesca from Too Hot To Handle uploaded couple pictures on their respective Instagram account. Since then, Harry and Francesca have been posting photos and videos of their endeavors on IG. They have uploaded some intimate videos together. The two seemed to have gotten back together. In an interview with an Australian news portal, Harry had revealed that the pair had dated others while they were on the short break, however, he knew that it was always going to be her. During an interview with a popular interview program, the two had revealed that they have marriage thoughts in mind. However, not set future on that regard is confirmed by the two. They also added that they want to cherish the moment together.

Here are some more pictures and videos of the couple from 'Too Hot To Handle'

