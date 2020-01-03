Deepika Padukone Lashes Out At Journo Who Asked If Husband Ranveer Invested In 'Chhapaak'

Apart from playing the leading role in Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone has also bankrolled the movie. During the launch of the film’s title track, Deepika Padukone was asked about Ranveer Singh’s financial investment in Chhapaak. Here is what the actor told the media about her husband’s financial contributions to the film:

“Excuse Me! It is my money!” – Deepika Padukone

Recently, during the launch event of Chhapaak’s title track, Deepika Padukone was asked whether she turned producer with the help of her husband’s money. However, Deepika very quickly pointed out that Ranveer Singh is not involved in the Meghna Gulzar directorial in any way. She also added that being the producer of Chhapaak, the money that went into the making of the film was wholly hers.

During the same event, when Vikrant Massey was asked about what was Ranveer Singh’s opinion on the former’s work with Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone intervened. She told Vikrant Massey to give the person something to spice things up and a piece of breaking news. Meghna Gulzar was also quick to respond and said that Chhapaak is not showing at the box-office, thus how can Ranveer Singh possibly comment on Vikrant Massey’s work. The person who had asked Vikrant Massey about Ranveer Singh’s comments on his work went on and said that the latter could have commented after watching the trailer. After hearing the final words of the media personnel, the entire room burst into laughter.

Movies that Deepika Padukone is producing

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought after actor of Bollywood. Recently she decided to take things up a notch and put on the producer's cap for the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak. It has been reported that apart from Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is also co-producing Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 with Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena Verma and Sajid Nadiadwala.

