Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others Wish Kabir Khan On His Birthday; See Posts Here

Kabir Khan is one of the most celebrated directors in Bollywood. He has presented the film industry with a variety of films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai amongst others. The director has currently been working on a movie based on Kapil Dev bringing home the World Cup in '83. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at a few celebrities who put up special wishes for him on social media.

Celebs wish Kabir Khan

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone posted a sweet picture of director Kabir Khan while wishing him on the special occasion. In the picture posted, he can be seen smiling for the camera, with his hands folded around his chest. In the little note added, Deepika Padukone has wished the director good health and more success in the years to come. She has added a ‘happy birthday’ tag in golden colour, right below the delightful picture. Have a look.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also wished director Kabir through a heartfelt Instagram story. She posted a candid picture of the director while wishing him on this special day. She wished him through a small not which also spoke about the director’s journey in Bollywood. She also mentioned that she has had a lot of fun and interesting conversation with the director over the past decade. Have a look at the sweet birthday wish on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram here.

3. Mini Mathur

Kabir's wife Mini Mathur put up an adorable short film with various BTS clips from the upcoming film 83. In the video, the director is seen in his regular work mode while his team helps him out on the creation. The video was originally created by the official page of the film 83. Mini Mathur has also appreciated the efforts put in by the creator in the birthday video. Have a look at the post on Mini Mathur’s Instagram here.

4. Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal posted a dapper picture of the director while wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture, the director is seen posing for the cameras in a traditional outfit. Actor Sunny Kaushal has wished him a happy birthday while calling him the most dashing human ever. Have a look at the post on his social media here.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Instagram

