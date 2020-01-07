Deepika Padukone's Reaction When Asked About 'RK' Tattoo Might Leave Fans Confused

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak as it is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika has been seen sporting various outfits during the promotions which also made various headlines. Recently, Deepika was seen sporting a high bun during a promotional event where her 'RK' tattoo behind her neck was clearly not visible. Netizens were quick to point out that Deepika may have permanently removed the tattoo.

Deepika Padukone on removing the RK tattoo

Deepika was speaking to a news daily regarding her upcoming film Chhapaak where she was asked about removing the tattoo. She evidently dodged the question by saying that she really cannot say anything right now as her hair is tucked in. She also stated that she may not be sure if the tattoo is still there or no. Deepika has been dodging the questions about the infamous RK tattoo since a while now.

The actress was recently giving an interview where she answered Google's most searched questions about her. The question popped up there too, but she did not give a definitive answer there either. She was asked if she has removed the RK tattoo to which she just looked at the camera and winked at it. During the same interview, Deepika was asked why she hasn't worked with megastar Salman Khan yet, to which she answered saying that the two haven't found a good script yet. Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie will hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020.

Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar...

Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat...❤



Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!

Book your tickets now!

⁰Paytm: https://t.co/O2xvIEAs8U

Book My Show: https://t.co/CEJ6ORDTZm pic.twitter.com/f98ykPn69T — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2020

An unusual girl.

Wanting a usual life.

Vacancy hai?



Malti's story unfolds in #Chhapaak.

Advance bookings open now. Book your tickets here!

Book My Show: https://t.co/CEJ6ORDTZm

Paytm: https://t.co/O2xvIEAs8U pic.twitter.com/25GK4u95br — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 6, 2020

