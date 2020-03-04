Deepika Padukone Shows How To Ace Sheer Sarees Right; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. Making her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, Deepika soon rose to fame to become one of the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor then went on to charm the masses and also gave blockbuster hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ram Leela, Piku, and many more.

Apart from being an actor, Deepika Padukone has also impressed the fashion police with her style file. She is known to carry any outfit with grace and style. And with the recent trend of sheer outfits that fashionistas can be seen donning, here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram handle where the actor has posted pics wearing sizzling sheer sarees that one can take cues from.

Deepika Padukone's photos in sheer sarees

Deepika Padukone sported a maroon embellished sheer saree with a floral blouse. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she opted for a similar colour nail paint, bold lips, dangler earrings and her hair tied into a bun. Check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone's photos on Instagram look stunning as she donned a white and gold embellished sheer saree. The actor opted for dewy makeup and a sleek bun. Check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone's photos on Instagram look beautiful as she donned a peach sheer saree with a black border. Deepika also opted for a black blouse with a short sheer cape. She also opted for dewy makeup, a pair of earrings and a braided bun.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram photo looks elegant as she sported a sheer white saree with a floral border. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she opted for statement jewellery, kohled eyes and a sleek hairdo.

Deepika Padukone's photos on Instagram look ravishing as she donned a sheer white saree with intricate designs and an embellished blouse. The actor opted for dewy makeup, minimal jewellery and a middle-parting bun. Check out the picture below.

