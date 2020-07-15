Diana Penty On 8 Years Of 'Cocktail': 'Deepika Will Always Be Veronica To My Meera'

On July 13, 2020, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone's film Cocktail clocked 8 years. As per the report of leading news daily, to celebrate her debut film and to make the film's anniversary even more special, Diana Penty penned a lengthy heartwarming note on co-star Deepika Padukone. Diana penned it on her personal website. Check out Diana's note here.

Diana penned, "I am still blown away when I see her transform into the many memorable characters she has created on-screen and just how brave she has been both personally and professionally. Her smile still remains just as warm and to me, she will always be the Veronica to my Meera."

Diana Penty further added, "Deepika Padukone was one of my firsts. As my first co-actor in my first ever film, she made quite an impact, allaying my fears and giving me a memorable initiation into a world I had no clue about. It's important to remember that I was young, a professional model, who was suddenly plunged into a new universe that was filled with so many unknowns. Deepika had many films under her belt by then, a rising star and yet she was so warm, with a smile that always made you feel welcome and part of the crew."

Diana additionally wrote, "I remember on one of the very first days of shoot, which was in London, I was sitting alone in my hotel room when I received a message from Deepika asking me to join her for dinner. When I met her later that evening, I realized that Saif, Homi, Dinoo and a few others were there… she went out of her way to make me feel included. We soon became 2 DP's in the same pod! I learnt from her too – always the consummate professional, Deepika's discipline was exemplary… she was never late for the shoot and no matter when we packed up, she would always find a way to make it to the gym among many other things. I also remember watching in jaw-dropping awe, how she transformed herself into Veronica, a character that was not anything like her personally. I truly was blown away."

About Cocktail

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the 2012 film stars Diana and Deepika with Saif Ali Khan. The movie chronicles the story of three friends, who get stuck in a love triangle. However, they mature to understand each other feelings and their bond grows even stronger. The striking numbers from the film like Tumhi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi, Jugni among others have hit a staggering number of views online.

8 Years of Cocktail

To embrace 8 Years of Cocktail, Deepika Padukone on July 13 had changed her social media name to Veronica, the character she essays in the film. Moreover, she also posted a 2 minute 35 seconds BTS video and penned a note. She wrote, "8 Years of Cocktail. Often I’m asked if there is a moment I would like to relive...The answer is YES."

