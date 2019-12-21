Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar Giggled Like Teenagers While Filming Nok Jhok; Here's Why

Deepika Padukone is all set to promote her upcoming biopic Chhapaak. A song from the movie Nok Jhok was released by the makers recently. The makers also released a video titled The Beginning of Nok Jhok, which shows how the song was shot. Actors Deepika and Vikrant Massey, along with director Meghna Gulzar, shared their experience with the audience.

Here is the video that the makers shared:

Deepika Padukone, in the video, called the song her most favourite part of the film. She shared that the song was very unexpected. She also called the concept of the song path-breaking, as cinema nowadays looks at the attraction between a couple in more of a physical sense. Deepika also revealed that while they shot for the song, Meghna and herself used to giggle like 13-year-olds as they discussed romantic scenes with Vikrant.

Vikrant also shared his experience of working with Deepika and Meghna. He said that working with someone like Meghna makes you feel assured as she is clear about what she wants. He also revealed that he felt jitters when he started working with Deepika, but she made him very comfortable. Deepika called herself fortunate as she found that she and Vikrant had wonderful chemistry. She shared that chemistry between two people cannot be created and Vikrant and she had a special connection.

Meghna Gulzar also shared that it was unexpected to get a love story in a movie with such a dark theme. The acid violence led to something beautiful between Malti and Amol. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020.

