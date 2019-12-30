Deepika Padukone Reveals How She And Husband Ranveer Singh Are Similar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. They recently completed one year of their marriage. They have worked together in several super hit films. While the duo is often considered as two people with very different to people, Deepika Padukone has stated that they are indeed very similar in real life. Read to know more.

Deepika Padukone talks about peoples’ view on relationship with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Chhapaak. At the trailer launched, someone asked Deepika about how Ranveer likes the trailer. Soon the debate began on how the two actors have their own personalities besides being a couple. In an interview with a daily, Deepika talked about this matter. She said that it is very important that she and Ranveer stay on the page. She revealed that there is a reason a lot of people were apprehensive of their relationship much earlier on because they looked at them from outside and felt like ‘My god! These two people are so different from each other.’ She further emphasised that the fact of the matter and the reality is that they are very very similar people. She revealed that they have the same value and the same level of ambition. Both of them are equally driven, equally committed to our relationship, they are equally committed to their friends and equally committed to their families. She stated that the similarities are way more than what people perceive from the outside.

Deepika Padukone further added that to retain their identity while they were dating and now, post their marriage is extremely important for them. Deepika revealed that they will be very rarely seen together even publicly because she does not have to be attached to him all the time as both have their respective professional commitments. But, at the same time, they are equally very supportive of each other and have got each other's back.

More about Chhapaak

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is said to be based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Laxmi Agarwal, while Vikrant Massey will portray a social activist and her husband, Amol. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2019, clashing with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

