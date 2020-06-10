Deepika Padukone Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'greatest Off-screen Hero'

Deepika Padukone certainly knows how to make her loved ones feel special. As her father, Prakash Padukone, turns a year older today, the actor took care to make his day memorable for him. Deepika shared a lovely throwback picture with her father and also penned a heartfelt caption with it.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared her childhood picture with her father. In the picture, Deepika can be seen cutely sitting on her father’s lap and is all smiles at the camera. Prakash Padukone can be seen wearing a black and blue sweater along with black pants. While Deepika can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue pants along with a pink sweater.

Along with this adorable picture, the actor also went on to write a sweet birthday message for her father. She wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero, I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you”. Check out this adorable post below.

Also read | Deepika Padukone And Boman Irani's Movies You Can Binge-watch On Weekends

Fans and netizens also went on to wish Prakash Padukone on his special day. Some of them also went on to praise the cute father-daughter duo. Some of the fans wrote, “How cute,” “Happy 65th birthday,” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Net Worth Of Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Will Leave You Shocked; Details Inside

Deepika Padukone and her father, Prakash Padukone share a great father-daughter bond and it is quite evident with the posts she shares on social media. Deepika Padukone has also never shied away from talking at several interviews about how her dad has been one of her strongest pillars throughout her life journey. During an interview, Deepika was asked about her father’s take on her films.

She soon went on to reveal that her father loves everything she does. She also said that he is always excited about her films and in terms of her film choices she does not think that her father will ever see wrong in something she’s done. She said that he always sees something good in what she’s done and often praises her for her acting or anything it may be. Check out another adorable picture of Deepika and her father below.

Also read | When Deepika Padukone Talked About Pink Underwater Inspired MET Gala Outfit

Also read | Can Deepika Padukone & Milind Soman Create Magic In Bollywood's Version Of 'Pretty Woman'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.